YEN, King Kwan:
Passed away peacefully at Te Hopai Home & Hospital on Sunday, 8 November 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved husband of Jin Ping Liang. Much loved father to Simon, Ida, Bruce, Rebecca and Dion and father-in-law to Anna and Amy. Loved Grandfather to Derek, Jeremy, Alice, Vicky, Stanley, Peter, Banson, Vincent and Lachlan. A service to celebrate King Kwan's life will be held in Lychgate Funerals Chapel, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, on Thursday, 19 November 2020 at 11.30am, followed by his burial in Makara Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Leukaemia & Blood Cancer New Zealand would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Messages for the Yen Family can be sent C/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2020