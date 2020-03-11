HAWKINS, Kimbo:
Born 31st May 1951. Will be sadly missed by the Whare Whanau, Kaitautoko and all his friends in Newtown. Dearly loved brother of Horomi (England), and Biddy (Wellington), and all his Whanau from the Wairarapa, and his dear friend Jane from Papamoa. Kimbo's pain ended on 9th March 2020, he stated he was tired and was ready to go and join all those he cared about and who cared for him, he passed peacefully. Messages and tributes for Kimbo may be placed online in Kimbo's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Newtown 6242. Kimbo will be laid to rest at 277 Mansfield Street, Newtown, Wellington. A service for Kimbo will be held at the same address on Thursday 12th March 2020 at 11.00am, thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2020