THOMAS, Kimberley
Frances (Kim/Kimbo):
Of Waikanae, on 17th July 2020, Kim passed away surrounded by the love of her family at Wellington Hospital after a courageous battle. Deeply loved by her children Anaru, Tara and TJ; Grandmother of Shannin, Sativa, David, Trinity, Serenity, Destiny, Melody, Jerome, Tyler and Kobi; third wheel and best mate of Andrew (dec) & Kiri. Kim had such zest for life, an awesome sense of humour, called a spade a spade, and was an invaluable caregiver to so many.
She will be missed by all.
Messages to 'The Thomas Family' may be posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu or placed on Kim's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice at www.marypotter.org.nz would be appreciated. A funeral service for Kim and remembance of Andrew Hercus will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 300 Kapiti Road, Paraparaumu on Friday 24th July 2020 at 11.00am followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 21, 2020