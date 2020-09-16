HARRIS,
Kim Ryland (Harry):
A man with the biggest heart, loved by many. Sadly left us on September 7th, 2020. Dearly loved son of Richard (deceased) and Mary. Much loved brother of Mark and Fiona, Rick and Vicky. Loved and best friend of Linda. Uncle of Ben & Nicole, Andy & Chon, Tom, Sam & Emma, Kirsty & Ben, Georgia, Sam, Lachie, Great-Uncle to Noah & Isla. Brother-in-law of Anne & Ross, Hamish & Lynette. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private service limited to family and close friends at St James Chapel, Hereworth School, Havelock North, on Friday 18th September 2020, at 2.30pm. The Service will be live-streamed, details will be found on social media or by contacting the family.
Evans Funeral Services Ltd
FDANZ
www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 16, 2020