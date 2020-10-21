CHIN, Kim Chee:
On 18th October 2020 passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Wellington Hospital. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Zia Kuen; Loved father and father-in-law of Ming and Amy, Hee, Lock and Colleen, So Ping and Mike, So Yee, SoLing, Manda and Dori, Manli and Rosanna. Much loved grandfather of Denise, Clayton, Kevin and Colin, Ashley and Matthew, Sian and Breah, Dylan, Cameron and Brayden, Nathan and Daniel. Loved brother of the late Kim Kui (Leslie), and Lai, Kim and Kay Chin. Thanks to the doctors and nurses of Ward 6 East Wellington Hospital for the care shown to Chee. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance or the Seyip Association and may be made at Chee's funeral service. Messages to "the Chin family" may be placed in Chee's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie. Chee's funeral service will be held at Our Lady of Fatima Church, cnr Lyndhurst Road and Main Road, Tawa, on Wednesday, 28th October 2020, at 11.00am, followed by a private interment at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020