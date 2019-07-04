NGUYEN, Khiem Trong:
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital on Wednesday, 3 July 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Nga Thi Truong. Loved father and father-in-law of Khanh and Thom, Khoa and Charissa. Grandad of Vi, Kaelin Khoi, Khara Kim and Kien. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the 'Nguyen Family' may be left in Khiem's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. Khiem's Requiem Mass will be celebrated at Church of the Sacred Heart, 41 Britannia Street, Petone, on Friday, 5 July at 11.00am, thereafter interment at Akatarawa Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited in church on Thursday evening at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2019