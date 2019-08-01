TURNER, Kevin William:
Born: Sussex, England - 27th May 1950. Died: Levin - 30th July 2019, peacefully, aged 69, at Horowhenua Health Centre. Eldest son of the late Tony & Gladys Turner (formerly of Johnsonville). Father & father-in-law of Haydn & Laura, and Kylie & Joe. Grandfather to Claude & Esme. Loved brother & brother-in-law of Bernadette & Graeme, Moira & Gary, Phil & Darlene, Steve & Sheryl. Uncle to Andrea, Rebecca, Hannah, Ben, Matt, Olivia, Charlotte, Chris & Chelise. To the staff at Star 4, Levin, thank you so much for looking after our brother with so much care and respect. A final farewell for Kevin will be held at The Avenue Crematorium, 39 Avenue North Road, Levin, on Friday 2nd August 2019 at 11.00am.
Kev - you will always be
in our hearts.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 1, 2019