SNELGROVE, Kevin James:
Suddenly at home on 1 February 2020, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of Andrea; father and father-in-law of Rowan and Lisha, Tracy and Ricky; grandpa of Ryder; Bumpa of Maddison and Mason; brother of John and Gary. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated. A service to celebrate his life will be held in the Wainuiomata Rugby Football Clubrooms, 2 Moohan Street, Wainuiomata, on Wednesday 5 February at 2.00pm, and thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 4, 2020