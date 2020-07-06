ROSSON, Kevin Garry:
On 4 July 2020, peacefully at Sevenoaks, Paraparaumu. Adored husband of Sally. Loved father of Lisa, Paul (dec) and Dean. Stepfather to Janine and Sean. Father-in-law of Chris, Jess, Scott and Tracy. Dearly loved Papa / grandad to Isaiah, Joachim, Mathias, Arianna, Cameron, Erinn, Matty, Gabby, Toby and Marcail. A celebration of Kevin's life will be held on Friday 10 July at 1.00pm at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae. Special thanks to Dr Tim Smith and Jannet Mercado from Mary Potter Hospice. A huge thanks to all the staff at Sevenoaks for the exceptional care and support that they have given Kevin and Sally. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
