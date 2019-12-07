POGSON,
Kevin Charles (Poggy):
Of Upper Hutt. On December 5, 2019, peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice. Aged 70 years. Much loved partner of Linda. Loved father and father-in-law of Lea and Dave (Perth), and Ange (Carterton). Loved stepdad to Sonia and Chris, Laurence and Laurie. Loved Grandad of Renee and Ryne, Bryleigh and Jack and Deluca. A loved brother and brother-in-law of Benny, Graham, Brian (deceased) and Judy, Larraine, Stephen and Brenda. A special thanks to the wonderful nursing staff at Te Omanga Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations to the Te Omanga Hospice appreciated. A service for Kevin will be held at the Upper Hutt Cossie Club at 11.30am, December 9, 2019.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 7, 2019