MONTGOMERY,
Kevin Patrick Reginald:
On August 26, 2019, peacefully at Hutt Hospital, Lower Hutt; aged 78 years. Most dearly loved husband of Marilyn for 56 years. Dearly loved Dad of Helen, Christine, Erin & Mark, Stephanie & Gregor, Johanna & Tony. Very proud and much loved Grandad of Rebekah, Laura; Emma, Sarah; Lachlan, Kaitlin; Will, Alex; Josh, Zac and Great-Grandad of Aiden and Lucy.
'Requiescat in Pace'
Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 5 Palmer Cres, Upper Hutt, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by interment at Whenua Tapu Cemetery. Messages may be sent to "the Montgomery family", C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2019