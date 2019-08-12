McMURCHIE, Kevin:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 8th August 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband to Jenny. Loved father to Renee, Anna & Tom, Ajay, Shania and Zachary. Brother to Alan and Carol. Much loved by all his extended family. All communications to the McMurchie Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for Kevin will be held at the Wainuiomata Rugby Club, Moohan Street, Wainuiomata, on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 1.00pm
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2019