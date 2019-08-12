Kevin MCMURCHIE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin MCMURCHIE.
Death Notice

McMURCHIE, Kevin:
Passed away peacefully on Thursday 8th August 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband to Jenny. Loved father to Renee, Anna & Tom, Ajay, Shania and Zachary. Brother to Alan and Carol. Much loved by all his extended family. All communications to the McMurchie Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A Service for Kevin will be held at the Wainuiomata Rugby Club, Moohan Street, Wainuiomata, on Tuesday 13th August 2019 at 1.00pm

Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.