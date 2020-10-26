HYDE, Kevin Oliver:
Peacefully in his 76th year at home in Hove, East Sussex, UK, on Saturday 24 October 2020 with his dearly beloved Margaret by his side. Deeply loved father of Oliver, Danielle and Celia. Father-in-law to Alan and Jasmine. Cherished Grandpa of Archie, Molly, Delilah and Indi-Violet. Former Chief Executive of NZ Rail, Chairman/CEO Kowloon Canton Railway, Adtranz and Jarvis PLC. A strong and loving husband, father and grandfather who will be greatly missed. Messages may be sent to Hyde family, c/- [email protected]
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 26 to Oct. 31, 2020