Kevin passed away suddenly but peacefully on Tuesday 25 August 2020 at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. 66 years young. Dearly loved and cherished husband for 47 years of Deborah. Much loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Juliet, and Rebecca and Costa, and loved and adored Cobber to his grandchildren Andrew, Mary, George, Sofia, Heidi and Marcus. Loved brother and brother-in-law to John and Felicity, Grant and Fiona, and Arlene and Phil Wheelans, and all of his nieces and nephews Meredith, Jacqui, Harry and Andrew. Son and son-in-law of the late Colin and Valerie Hislop and the late Fred Ericson. Loved always by his mother-in-law June.

Gone way too soon with so much more to give and enjoy.

Kevin will be at home from midday on Thursday 27 August until 3.00pm on Friday 28 August. In accordance with his wishes, he will be privately cremated. There will be a celebration memorial service to remember him on Monday 31 August 2020. Due to Covid restrictions please inquire to



