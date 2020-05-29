Kevin BOERMAN

Guest Book
  • "to my dear sweet South Holland family and all the trips..."
    - Eileen Wolters
  • "Though we haven't seen each other in years, your presence..."
    - Bob & Kit Roeda
  • "LoveyouKev, Rest inPeace Buddy, Deb and Cj xxxxxxxxx"
    - Debbie Ellis
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Death Notice

BOERMAN, Kevin Jon:
Of Martinborough. On 27th May 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 61 years. Best friend and loved husband of Wendy. Loved Dad of Jacob, and Daniel. Loved son of Nancy and the late Vern (South Holland, USA), loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In accordance with Kevin's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, details to be advised. Messages to the Boerman family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz

Published in Dominion Post on May 29, 2020
