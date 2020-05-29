BOERMAN, Kevin Jon:
Of Martinborough. On 27th May 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 61 years. Best friend and loved husband of Wendy. Loved Dad of Jacob, and Daniel. Loved son of Nancy and the late Vern (South Holland, USA), loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to many. In accordance with Kevin's wishes a private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, details to be advised. Messages to the Boerman family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 29, 2020