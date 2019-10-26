BARTON, Kevin Anthony:
Of Otaki. Passed away peacefully at home, on 24th October 2019. Much loved husband and soul mate of Christine. Treasured and adored father of Chris (deceased) and Wendy, Karen and Kern, and Wayne and Tui. Cherished and proud grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. So much loved by all his family and friends. Best mate of Max. Special thanks to Dr Burt Lombard and all those who cared for Kevin. A service for Kevin will be held at Saint Mary's Catholic Church, Convent Road, Otaki, on Tuesday 29th October 2019, at 12noon, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2019