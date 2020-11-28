McONIE, Kerry Peter:
5.12.1948 - 22.11.2020
Of Perth, Western Australia. Loved eldest son of Colin and Mary (dec). Loved and respected big brother, brother-in-law, and Uncle, to Wayne, Malcolm, Gavin, Marianne, and their families. Former husband, and lifelong friend to Gail McCarthy. Super proud and adoring Dad of Carl and Trudy, father-in-law to Amanda and Kim, and grandfather (Poppy) to Samantha, Joshua, Jaxon, Lily, Anais, and Corey.
A proud, independent man, with a generous and loving heart.
It was never boring.
We will miss you mate.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5, 2020