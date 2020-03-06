MARSHALL,
Kerry Leigh Francis: MBE
(Former Mayor of Tasman District and Nelson City Councils). Peacefully in Nelson (after a long illness) on March 3, 2020; in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Father and father-in-law of Leighton and Alexandra, Emma and Jeremy. Loved Kezza of Enzo, Rosa, and Sebastian. Kerry's family wish to thank the superb team at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village for their genuine care, love and compassion provided. As per Kerry's wishes, a private family service has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Kerry's life will be held at Nelson College, 67 Waimea Road, Nelson, on Saturday, March 28, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2020