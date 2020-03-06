Kerry MARSHALL

Guest Book
  • "Dear Colleen, I am so sorry for your loss. I will miss..."
    - Heather Gunning Gramkow
  • "Farewell to a lovely man and a wonderful friend. Lasting..."
    - Steve and Kate Langley
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Nelson College
67 Waimea Road
Nelson
Death Notice

MARSHALL,
Kerry Leigh Francis: MBE
(Former Mayor of Tasman District and Nelson City Councils). Peacefully in Nelson (after a long illness) on March 3, 2020; in his 80th year. Dearly loved husband of Colleen. Father and father-in-law of Leighton and Alexandra, Emma and Jeremy. Loved Kezza of Enzo, Rosa, and Sebastian. Kerry's family wish to thank the superb team at Ernest Rutherford Retirement Village for their genuine care, love and compassion provided. As per Kerry's wishes, a private family service has been held. A memorial service to celebrate Kerry's life will be held at Nelson College, 67 Waimea Road, Nelson, on Saturday, March 28, at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2020
