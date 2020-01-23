Kerry GRANT

Guest Book
  • "I, like many I had known Kerry for about 67 at Selwyn..."
  • "Deepest sympathy to all Kerry's lovely family. So sorry,..."
    - Peggy Ormrod
  • "I have known Kerry for 35 plus years and during this time..."
    - Ross Thurston
  • "A loyal and respected friend for more than sixty years. We..."
  • "kerry is a highly respected and loved cousin of the whalley..."
    - gary whalley
Service Information
Beauchamp Funeral Home Ltd
167 John F. Kennedy Dve
Palmerston North, Manawatu-Wanganui
063551889
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Central Baptist Church
190 Church St.
Palmerston North
View Map
Death Notice

GRANT, Kerry Sutherland:
(Of Foxton Beach formerly of Palmerston North). Passed peacefully on Saturday 18 January 2020, after a brief illness. Aged 79 years. Loved and loving father of Nicola, Andrew and Leighton (deceased). Much loved grandfather (Pop) of Jasmine; Oscar and Donovan; Knox, Athena, Archie and Kaden, and great-grandfather of Phoenix. Messages to the family may be sent to [email protected] or C/- Michael Grant, 120 Reid Line East, RD 5, Feilding. A service for Kerry will be held at the Central Baptist Church, 190 Church St, Palmerston North, on Monday 27 January 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at Kelvin Grove Cemetery.

logoNZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 23, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.