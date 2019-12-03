de VELD, Kerry Jane:
Died in Hutt Hospital after a brief illness on 29 November 2019, aged 57. Loved daughter of Reinier de Veld and Shirley de Veld (dec). Loved sister of Anthony de Veld (dec), Christopher de Veld (dec) and Jonathan de Veld. A Requiem Mass will be said at Our Lady of Fatima Church, 169 Main Road, Tawa, on Thursday 5th December, at 11.00am, followed by private burial. No flowers by request please. Thanks to the Laura Fergusson Trust staff and nurses and doctors at Hutt Hospital for their loving care.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2019