RIDDELL,

Kenyon Elder (Ken):

RNZ Navy, Air Force: AF-AC2, N-A/LA. Service No. NZ9620. Peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Princess Alexandra Resthome, with his daughters by his side. Aged 94 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Dorreen. Loved father and father-in-law of Margaret Selby, Brian and Heather, and Kay and the late Phil Best. Cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of Craig, Greg; Alex, Meg; Madeline, and Oliver. The family wish to give special thanks to the Staff at Princess Alexandra for their wonderful care of Ken. A celebration of Ken's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Riddell Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.





