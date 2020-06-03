CAMPBELL,
Kenwyn (nee Barling):
It is with much sadness that we mourn the sudden loss of Kenwyn at home (aged 78). Loved wife of the late Ross Campbell, sister to Noni (England), Glenda and Geoff (Auckland). Adored mother and mother-in-law of Nicole and Peter, Rachel and Jimmy. Kind and loving grandmother to Jessica, Daniel, Lucas and Amelia. A memorial service will be held in Auckland at St Andrew's Church, 100 Saint Andrews Road, Epsom, on Thursday, June 18 at 1.00pm to celebrate Kenny's life.
Published in Dominion Post on June 3, 2020