Kenneth WOOLLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth WOOLLER.
Service Information
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Cornwall Manor
cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street
Lower Hutt
View Map
Death Notice

WOOLLER, Kenneth (Ken):
On 25 November 2019. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Jean. Dear friend and companion of the late Marion Smart. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen & Phi, Llana & Pete, and Michelle & Dean. Loved poppa of Sarah, Katrina, Catherine, James, Matthew, Jason, Cameron & Ryan. Great-poppa of Hannah, Ollie, Caden, Indie-Rose, Ava, Beau, Madeleine and Alyssa. Dearly loved member of the Smart family. A service for Ken will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 29 November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.