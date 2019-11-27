WOOLLER, Kenneth (Ken):
On 25 November 2019. Dearly loved and cherished husband of the late Jean. Dear friend and companion of the late Marion Smart. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen & Phi, Llana & Pete, and Michelle & Dean. Loved poppa of Sarah, Katrina, Catherine, James, Matthew, Jason, Cameron & Ryan. Great-poppa of Hannah, Ollie, Caden, Indie-Rose, Ava, Beau, Madeleine and Alyssa. Dearly loved member of the Smart family. A service for Ken will be held in Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 29 November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 27, 2019