WILTON, Kenneth Mark:

JP (Retired), FCA, NZOM

On September 17, 2019, peacefully with his family beside him at Lansdowne Park, Masterton. Aged 81. Beloved husband of Diane. Cherished father and father-in-law of Mark and Annabel (Wellington), Tim and Julia (Greytown), Anne and Dan Humphrey (Feilding). Much loved Da of Henry and Oscar; Scarlett and Imogen; Emma, Jack, and Ben. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Heather and Gary Wall (Martinborough), Beverley and Carl Redvers (Masterton), Julie and Ian Bond (Masterton) and the late Josephine. The family would like to thank the staff of Lansdowne Park for their outstanding care. A Private Service has taken place. A Memorial Service for Ken will be held in Masterton, to which friends are warmly invited, day and time to be advised.





