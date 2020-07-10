WILLIAMS, Kenneth James:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 8 July 2020, aged 56 years, at home surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Tess and cherished father of Keith, Jamie, Katelyn and Kitty, Polly. Dearly loved brother, uncle and nephew to all. Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Mary Potter Hospice, Wellington Regional Hospital and the Cancer Centre Wellington for all the love and support given to us at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice - www.marypotter.org.nz would be appreciated. Messages to the Williams family may be left in Ken's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. Ken's funeral service will be held at the Guardian Funeral Home Chapel, 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville, on Saturday, 11 July 2020, at 12.45pm, and will be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 10, 2020