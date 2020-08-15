Acknowledgement

SCOTT,

Kenneth James: MNZM

Tod, along with Richard, Elizabeth and David and our extended families, would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank everyone for their kindness, love and support following the recent passing of our much loved Ken. We have been overwhelmed with beautiful flowers, tributes, cards, letters and messages, which we truly appreciate. We would also like to thank all who attended Ken's farewell, those who contributed to it and the many who travelled considerable distances to be there. It was a function that Ken would have loved! Grateful thanks to Dr Michelle Vaughan; Dr Martyn Howells; Bridget and Melanie; Barb, Sue, Jojan, and Becky; Cath and Robyn; Lewis; Viv; Sally Ann, your total professionalism has been outstanding. Please accept this as our personal appreciation to you all.



