ROGERS, Kenneth Leslie:
Peacefully at Te Omanga Hospice on Saturday, 5 September 2020, with family by his side. Beloved husband of Margaret. Loved father of Karen, Janette, Clive and Darren. Pop of LaDene, Jaden, Cherie and Alyssa. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and can be made online at teomanga.org.nz Messages to the 'Rogers Family' may be left in Kenneth's tribute book at tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. A service to celebrate the life of Kenneth will be held at the Harbour City Funeral Home Chapel, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt on Thursday, 10 September at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Friends of Kenneth are encouraged to watch the live stream of his service, you will find a link to this on his tribute page mentioned above.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 8, 2020