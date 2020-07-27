Kenneth ROBERTSON

Passed peacefully at home on 24th July 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of the late Jenny (nee Longmore), much-loved Dad to Sean, & Jane Jo & Marshall, Karla & Sam and Andrew & Sammy. Cherished Pa to his 11 grandchildren. Treasure brother and brother-in-law of Maureen & Terry, Shona & Paul and the late Colleen and Brian, Susan and John. Messages to the Robertson family may be posted to c/- PO Box 2055 Masterton. A service will be held at Rosewood 417 Queen St, Masterton on Tuesday, July 28th at 2.00pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on July 27, 2020
