RIGARLSFORD,
Kenneth Orm (Ken):
On October 28, 2019, peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. Aged 95 years. Dearly loved husband of Rose; loved father and father-in-law of Kaye (Kaeti), Kenneth Orm, Julie and Richard. Much loved Grandsi-pop of Jessica, Tyler, Charlotte and Julian, Mahana, and Florence. Great-Grandsi-pop of Max, Toby, and Hugo. In lieu of flowers donations to Wellington Free Ambulance PO Box 601, Wellington would be appreciated. Messages to "the Rigarlsford family" may be placed in Ken's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted C/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie. Ken's funeral service will be held at St Mary's Anglican Church, Karori Road, Karori on Monday, November 4th, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private interment.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2, 2019