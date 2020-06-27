PULLENGER,
Kenneth Robert (Ken):
Formerly of Island Bay. On 24 June 2020, peacefully at Rita Angus Hospital, Wellington. Aged 88 years. Eldest son of the late Grace & Jack Pullenger. Brother and brother-in-law of Gordon (dec) & Beverly Pullenger, Valerie (dec) & Peter Harris, the late Daphne & Alan Shann, the late Glenys & Ian Miller, and Allan & Jenny Pullenger. Uncle of all his nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 2.00pm on Monday, 29 June, to be followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on June 27, 2020