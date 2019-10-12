PEMBERTON,
Kenneth Leslie (Ken):
Passed away peacefully on Monday 7th October 2019, in his 90th year, at Hutt Hospital. Adored husband to Anne of 60 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Joanne & Michael, Scott & Judy, Wayne (deceased), and Lynley & Darryl. Loving Grandad of Lisa, Stephen; Alesha, Daniel; Blair & Laura, Stephanie & Stefan, Bryce, Shaun & Jamie, and Leah. Our sincere thanks must go to the kind and loving staff in the Orthopedic Ward at Hutt Hospital, your support to our family was very much appreciated. All communication to the Pemberton Family can be sent c/- PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. In accordance with Ken's wishes, a private family service has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 12, 2019