PEACOCK, Kenneth (Ken):
Ken, aged 94, recently packed his bags and went to join Noelene, his travelling companion and wife of 63 years. Much loved by family Lesley, Carolyn and Greg and special friend to Valeska, Javier, Ann, Glen and Liddy. Our Dad was a brave, unsung hero. He helped rescue soldiers from Dunkirk, was sent out from the UK to reorganize the NZ fire service, and helped set up ACC and Civil Defence in NZ. He was a JP and a marriage celebrant. A private cremation has been held. Happy travels Dad!
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 7, 2020