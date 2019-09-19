MITCHELL,
Kenneth Grahame (Ken):
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 17th September 2019. Much loved husband, father and "POPPOP". In lieu of flowers donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages and tributes to 'the Mitchell family' may be placed in Ken's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service for Ken will be held at The Cockburn Street Chapel, Corner of Onepu Road and Cockburn Street, Kilbirnie, Wellington, on Monday 23rd September 2019, at 11.00am. Thereafter a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019