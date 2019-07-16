MASTERS, Kenneth Ross:
On 14th July 2019, at Wellington Hospital, aged 90 years. Adored husband of the late Mary. Husband of Dessa; loving father and father-in-law of Maryann & Dave, Bernadette & Kevin, Anthony & Wendy, Michelle & Mal, and Peter, and Paula & Loui. Brother Kenny to Doreen, Barbara and the late Betty. Cherished by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ronald McDonald House Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to 'the Masters family' may be left in Ken's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie, Wellington, 6241. Ken's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Church of St Anthony, Falkirk Avenue, Seatoun on Thursday 18th July at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. The Rosary will be recited in Church on Wednesday 17th July at 7.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 16, 2019