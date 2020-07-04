LORIMER,
Kenneth John (Ken):
Of Martinborough, formerly Wainuiomata. Peacefully at Wharekaka on 2nd July 2020. In his 86th year. Very dearly loved husband and best friend of the late Freda. Loved father and father-in-law of Geoff, Neil, Janet and Paul Dixon. Treasured Grandad of Sarah, Charlotte, Loretta, Harry; Kenneth, Janine and Michael, and loved great-grandad of 4 great-grandchildren. A service for Ken will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Rd, Carterton, on Wednesday 8th July 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Lorimer family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2020