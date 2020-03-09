KILMISTER,
Kenneth Graham:
On 1 March 2020, surrounded by his family at Wairarapa Village, after a brave battle with cancer, in his 82nd year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Ailsa. Much loved father of Tony and Ruth, Michael and Sheena, Joanne and Trevor, and Sarah. Loved Grandad of Liam, Ethan and Hayley; Rory and Emma; Alex, William and Aimee; Jamie and Stacy. Loved brother of Trish. Our special thanks to the Palliative nurses at Kahukura and Dr John Gordon for their wonderful care and support. We would also like to thank the staff at Wairarapa Village for their care and compassion in Ken's last days. As per Ken's wishes a private family gathering has been held at his home. Messages to the family can be sent C/- PO Box 2055 or visit www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 9, 2020