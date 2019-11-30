HORRAX,
Kenneth John (Ken):
On 27 November 2019, at Wellington Hospital. Treasured husband of Judy. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of John and Candy and Fiona and Eddie Murray. Proud and loving granddad to Indi and Finn Murray. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Margaret and John Button and Ian (dec) and Ann Horrax. Dearly loved by Fiona and John Macleod and Amy and Mark Pietersma and loved honorary granddad to Rhiannon Saxon and Madeline and Lucas Pietersma. Deep appreciation to Wellington Free Ambulance and the wonderful medical staff at Wellington Hospital. In lieu of flowers donations to the Wellington Children's Hospital would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Horrax family may be left in Ken's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Ken will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie on Monday 2nd December, at 1.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 30, 2019