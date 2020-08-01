HALL,
Kenneth Herbert (Ken):
Passed peacefully at Te Hopai Home on 29 July 2020, aged 95. Dearly loved husband of Rita (deceased), loved and respected father to Glenn (deceased), Peter, Raewyn, Terry & David. Loved father-in-law to Kathy, Gibby & Diane, and beloved Grandfather to Lisa & Paul, Karl & Bronwyn, Rebecca & Dave, Jason, Scott & Talyah. Great-Grandad to Bianca & Damon, Maia, Owen & Piper, Jayda & Bailey. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law to George (deceased) Ian & Margaret, Arthur & Lorraine (deceased), Trevor & Tricia (both deceased), Yvonne & Barrie (both deceased). Much loved Uncle to Jann, Tracy, James, Neil and Alan, and their families. Dearly loved from afar by his extended family in the UK. Special thanks to the staff of Te Hopai for their care and support for Ken. Messages to the Hall family may be left in Ken's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/o PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Ken will be held at the Cockburn St Chapel, cnr Cockburn & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Wednesday 5th August at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020