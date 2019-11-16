Kenneth DRURY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth DRURY.
Service Information
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
045663103
Death Notice

DRURY, Kenneth:
After a short illness, surrounded by family on 13 November 2019; aged 80 years. Loved partner of Rosie; father of Rod, Geoff and Tash, Stephanie and Campbell; grandfather of Jackson, George, Ben, Violet, Oliver and Sally; brother of Barry and Marie, Peter and Raewyn. Special thanks to the staff at Wakefield and Wellington Hospital's, Dr Richard Luke (Hastings), Dr Malcolm Abernathy and Dr Stephanie Manning for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.treesthatcount.co.nz. A Private cremation has been held. A Memorial service will be held in Havelock North on Friday 29 November , please contact Geoff for details ([email protected]).

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.