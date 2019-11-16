DRURY, Kenneth:
After a short illness, surrounded by family on 13 November 2019; aged 80 years. Loved partner of Rosie; father of Rod, Geoff and Tash, Stephanie and Campbell; grandfather of Jackson, George, Ben, Violet, Oliver and Sally; brother of Barry and Marie, Peter and Raewyn. Special thanks to the staff at Wakefield and Wellington Hospital's, Dr Richard Luke (Hastings), Dr Malcolm Abernathy and Dr Stephanie Manning for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.treesthatcount.co.nz. A Private cremation has been held. A Memorial service will be held in Havelock North on Friday 29 November , please contact Geoff for details ([email protected]).
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 16, 2019