DEIGHTON, Kenneth John:
On 2 January 2020 at home surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Helen. Much loved father of Tim, Jane and Nic, and grandfather of Sam, Georgia, Ben and Zach. Ken's funeral service will be held at Wellington Cathedral of St Paul on Wednesday 8 January at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. Thanks to the Mary Potter Hospice team for their care and support.
Published in Dominion Post from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020