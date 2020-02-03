Kenneth DALDORF

On 30 January 2020 passed away peacefully, in his 90th year. Much loved husband of Ally and the late Jen. Treasured father and father-in-law of Mark and Kathy Daldorf, Jo and Peter Noble, Mark and Glenda Phillips, and adored grandfather of Maggie, James, Tallara, Kelsey; Ailee, Sam; Dylan and Zane and great-grandfather of Bobby, Minnie, Boston and Ryder. Messages to 17 Hillside Terrace, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to St John, c/- PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated. At Ken's request a private family service will be held. Friends are invited to join the family for a celebration of Ken's life at The Scenic Circle on Wednesday 5 February at 3.00pm.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 3, 2020
