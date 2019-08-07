CATHIE, Kenneth John
(aka John) (aka John-Boy):
Passed away unexpectedly at home on 2 August 2019 aged 59. He was the dearly loved partner and best friend of Debbie. Treasured and beloved father and step-father of Chris, Ashleigh, Dana and Alana and beloved brother-in-law of Kim. Poppa of Layla, Casen, Braden and Colin. The family wish to sincerely thank the emergency responders for their very best efforts in caring for John. In lieu of flowers donations to St John Ambulance and Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to "the Cathie family" may be left on John's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 723, Paraparaumu 5254. A service to celebrate John's life will be held 14 August, 2019 at Southwards Car Museum at 11am.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 7 to Aug. 10, 2019