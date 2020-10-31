CAMERON,
Kenneth McDonald (Ken):
A memorial service will be held for Ken on Saturday 7th November 2020 at Lowry Bay Yacht Club Clubrooms, 100 Port Road, Seaview at 2.30pm. Ken died on the 10th of May this year after a short illness. He was the loved and loving husband of Marilyn for 43 years, a staunch yachtie at Muritai Yacht Club, a man of well crafted words, and a fine journalist, and a dedicated volunteer at Sailability Wellington. We will celebrate his journey among us and his kindly friendship. You are welcome to join us.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020