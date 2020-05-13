BREDEN, Kenneth Graham:
Of Feilding, formerly Levin. Passed away peacefully at Woodlands Elderly Care on Friday 8th May 2020, aged 81. Loved husband of Julie. Loved father and father-in-law of Doug & Marie, grandfather of Kelsey & Logan. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Beekeepers Assn would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Woodlands and Sylvia & Russell Morgan for their care. All messages to the Breden Family, C/- 55 Frobisher Street, Island Bay, Wellington 6023. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, a memorial service for Ken will be held at a later date.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2020