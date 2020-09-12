BAILEY,
Kenneth Jack (Ken):
Of Lower Hutt. On September 10th 2020, peacefully at Bob Scott Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Leona (Lee), loved dad and father-in-law to Colin, Shane & Brenda, and Lance & Lucy (Geelong). Cherished grandad of Danielle & Tom, Christopher & Julia, Jordan & Lauren, Alistair, Megan and Jessica. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, numbers are limited so the service will be live streamed. To obtain the link to view please contact the family. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in Cornwall Manor, Cnr Knights Rd & Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Monday, September 14th at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Bailey family" C/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020