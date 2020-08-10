PAYNE, Kendall George:
At Te Omanga Hospice on 7 August 2020, surrounded by many family and friends; aged 52 years. Dearly loved son and brother. Loved husband of Deb and Dad of Kristy, Cade, Flynn, and Kelsey and grandad of Emily. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Motor Neurone Disease Association would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service for Kendall will be held at the Silverstream Retreat, 3 Reynolds Bach Drive, Silverstream, on Wednesday 12 August at 11.00am.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020