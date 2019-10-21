GOLDSTEIN, Kena Ruth:
Passed on Friday 18 October 2019, at home. Dearest partner and soul mate of John Chan. Fiercely loving mother of Joseph, Mathew, Jasmin and Andrew, devoted nanny of Fox, Dot and Bowie. Daughter of Jeffrey Goldstein and Kena Strickland, Sister and Aunt of Carol and Ninia. Messages for the "Goldstein family" may be left in Kena's online tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- P O Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. The celebration of Kena's life will be held at 1pm at the The Wilson Funeral Home, 375 Adelaide Rd, Newtown, Wellington and followed by a burial at Whenua Tapu Cemetery at 2pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 21, 2019