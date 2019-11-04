THIELE, Ken:
At home in Carterton, surrounded by his loving family on Friday 1st November 2019. Aged 77 years. Loved husband of Gwen. Loved father of Shayla & John, Shavorne & Chris, Michelle, Lynn & Dayle. Loved by all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Tuesday 5th November 2019 at 10.30am followed by interment at Clareville Cemetery. Special thanks to Kahukura Palliative Care for their excellent care of Ken. In lieu of flowers donations to Kahukura Palliative Care would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Thiele family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 4, 2019