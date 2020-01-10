McQUEEN, Ken:
On January 8, 2020, peacefully at Wairarapa Hospital, Masterton, aged 78 years. Loving husband of Irene for 53 years. Cherished father and father-in-law of Michael and Sharon, Christina and Tony Bell. Dearly loved grandfather of five granddaughters. Loved brother of Lyndon and the late John. Wonderful brother-in-law to Shirley Coulter and Don Ross. Special uncle to his nieces and nephews. Messages may be left on Ken's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz Special thanks to the staff of both Wellington and Wairarapa Hospitals for their loving care. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held in St Matthew's Anglican Church, Church Street, Masterton, on Tuesday, January 14, at 3.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Jan. 10, 2020