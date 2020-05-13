CAMERON, Ken:
Passed away on Sunday 10th May 2020 after a short battle with cancer. Ken was the loved husband of Marilyn for 41 years. He was brother to Duncan and the late Barbara. Due to the prevailing circumstances, a private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ken's life will be held as soon as is practicable. Many thanks to the doctors, nurses and caregivers who gave unstintingly of their time and skills to care for Ken. All communications to Marilyn at Woburn Masonic Care, Wai-iti Crescent, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post on May 13, 2020